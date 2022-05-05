English  
Health workers at Wisma Atlet Kemayoran. Foto: Medcom.id
Health workers at Wisma Atlet Kemayoran. Foto: Medcom.id

Kemayoran Athlete Still Treating 10 Covid-19 Patients

English covid-19 covid-19 cases
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 05 May 2022 16:26
Jakarta: A total of 10 people were treated at the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Jakarta Emergency Hospital (RSD) on Thursday, May 5, 2022. All inpatients occupy Towers 5, 6, and 7.
 
"The number is stagnant from yesterday," said the Information Officer of the Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) I Septiono Prayogo in a written statement, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
 
Yoga detailed that the patients exposed to COVID-19 consisted of four men and six women. A total of 164,217 patients have been registered at the COVID-19 referral health facility since March 23, 2020.

Meanwhile, Wisma Atlet Pademangan treated 65 asymptomatic patients (OTG) or 18 less than yesterday. Consists of 40 men and 25 women.
 
"So the total number of patients who have been treated since March 14, 2022 is 6,266 people," explained Yoga.
 
Yoga said the Covid-19 Special Infection Hospital (RSKI) on Galang Island, Batam, Riau Islands, only had to treat two patients. Covid-19 patients registered at the Galang Island Hospital since operating have reached 21,793 people.
 
(FJR)
