The circular also regulates the capacity of places of worship in regions with levels 2 and 3 PPKM. (Photo: medcom.id)
Capacity Limit Lifted for Worship Places in Level 1 PPKM Regions: Minister

English health PPKM health protocols
Antara • 31 March 2022 16:26
Jakarta: The Religious Affairs Ministry has issued Circular Number 06/2022 on Religious Activities in Places of Worship, allowing places of worship in regions with Level 1 public activity restrictions (PPKM) to open at 100-percent capacity.
 
"Places of worship in districts and cities with Level 1 PPKM can hold congregational worship activities at 100-percent capacity by implementing the health protocols," Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said in a written statement received here on Wednesday.
 
The circular also regulates the capacity of places of worship in regions with levels 2 and 3 PPKM.

According to the circular, the capacity of places of worship in regions with Level 2 PPKM is capped at 75 percent and Level 3 PPKM at 50 percent.
 
The capacity regulation is in accordance with the Home Affairs Minister Instruction Number 18 of 2022.
 
Qoumas said that the circular has been issued to provide a sense of security, comfort, and solemnity to the community in carrying out worship or religious activities and implementing the health protocols in places of worship during the PPKM period.
 
There are other provisions contained in the circular, for example, administrators or managers of places of worship are required to provide officers tasked with informing and supervising people about the implementation of the health protocols and conducting body temperature checks.
 
The officers are required to provide hand sanitizers, hand-washing facilities, and masks.
 
The circular regulates that people who are sick, aged 60 years and over, or have comorbidities, and pregnant and breastfeeding women must carry out worship at home.
 
In addition, officers must also arrange entries and exits at the places of worship in order to prevent crowding. 

 
