Jakarta: The House of Representatives (DPR) drew attention to a comprehensive study to respond to the public's proposal for the medicinal use of cannabis in Indonesia.
"A comprehensive study and involvement of all parties are needed to decide whether medical cannabis can be applied in Indonesia," DPR Deputy Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad stated at the parliament building here on Tuesday.
Ahmad realized that the public had high aspirations for the use of cannabis for medical purposes, particularly by referring to global developments in the use of cannabis as medicines.
However, he noted that the Indonesian law has not allowed the use of cannabis for medical purposes.
"We need to study and coordinate with relevant parties, including the National Narcotics Agency and the Health Ministry, as we do not know what is the classification of medical cannabis," he remarked.
If cannabis is erroneously chosen for medicine, it will have an adverse impact on medical treatment, he stated.
However, he ensured that the DPR will coordinate with the government in responding to the public's aspirations for the use of cannabis as medicines.
In the Southeast Asian region, only Laos and Thailand have joined 30 countries in the world in legalizing the use of cannabis as medicines.