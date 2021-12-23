3 Terror Suspects Arrested in Central Java: Police

Jakarta: The National Police's Counterterrorism Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) continues to conduct counterterrorism operations ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.
On Wednesday, three suspected terrorists were arrested in Central Java Province.
"The number of arrested terror suspects in Central Java is 3," National Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan said here on Thursday.
"They are affiliated with Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group," the National Police official stated.
Since Tuesday, a total of 8 suspected terrorists have been arrested by Densus 88 in several regions in Indonesia.
Other 3 terror suspects were arrested in Central Kalimantan Province, while the remaining 2 terror suspects were arrested in South Kalimantan Province.