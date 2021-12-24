English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Komnas HAM and UNESCO will strengthen the capacity-building of government institutions.
Komnas HAM and UNESCO will strengthen the capacity-building of government institutions.

Komnas HAM, UNESCO Renew Partnership on Promotion of Human Rights in Indonesia

English Komnas HAM human rights united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 16:31
Jakarta: Komnas HAM (the Indonesian National Commission for Human Rights) and UNESCO Jakarta reaffirmed their commitment to promote Human Rights by renewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).   
 
The agreement covers common areas of interest, including freedom of expression, media freedom, artistic freedom, Human-Right based analysis of SDGs and the rights of persons with disabilities. 
 
For 73 years, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has been a global beacon – shining a light for dignity and well-being. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened pre-existing divides, vulnerabilities, inequalities, including fault-lines in Human Rights, where we see a vicious cycle of violations across the globe. 
 
Komnas HAM and UNESCO formalized the cooperation for the first time in 2017 to monitor the implementation of SDGs from the Human Rights perspective. 
 
"This MoU commits us to work together more closely towards our shared common goals in promoting and strengthening human rights-based approach in Indonesia, “said Ahmad Taufan Damanik, Chairperson of KOMNAS HAM, in a press release on Thursday.
 
Through this MoU, Komnas HAM and UNESCO will strengthen the capacity-building of government institutions at the center and in the provinces in embracing the Human Rights principles in executing their duties.  
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
320 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

320 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

English
covid-19
1.1 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta ahead of Year-End Holidays: Jasa Marga

1.1 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta ahead of Year-End Holidays: Jasa Marga

English
jakarta
Ministers Issue New Guidelines for Face-to-Face Learning

Ministers Issue New Guidelines for Face-to-Face Learning

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Insentif PPnBM Dipermanenkan, Produksi Mobil Bisa Naik 2X Lipat
Otomotif

Insentif PPnBM Dipermanenkan, Produksi Mobil Bisa Naik 2X Lipat

Penangkapan Meningkat Sepanjang 2021, Densus: Kikis Habis Jaringan Teroris
Nasional

Penangkapan Meningkat Sepanjang 2021, Densus: Kikis Habis Jaringan Teroris

Erick Thohir Tunjuk Dudung Abdurachman Jadi Komisaris Utama Pindad Gantikan Andika Perkasa
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Tunjuk Dudung Abdurachman Jadi Komisaris Utama Pindad Gantikan Andika Perkasa

Kurikulum Baru Hapus Jurusan di SMA, Tapi SNMPTN 2022 Masih Berlakukan
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Baru Hapus Jurusan di SMA, Tapi SNMPTN 2022 Masih Berlakukan

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron
Internasional

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin
Teknologi

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!