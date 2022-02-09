English  
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at theapartment complex are asymptomatic. (Photo: MI/Bary Fatahilah)
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at theapartment complex are asymptomatic. (Photo: MI/Bary Fatahilah)

3,198 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 09 February 2022 13:52
Jakarta: As many as 3.198 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex increased by 262 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 1,547 males and 1,651 females," the spokesman said here on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 220 to 2,124 this morning.
 
"There are 932 males and 1,192 females," he stated.

(WAH)
