English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

President, First Lady to Go Camping at IKN Nusantara

English nusantara New Capital president joko widodo
Antara • 14 March 2022 19:18
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to go camping with First Lady Iriana at the location of the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan Province, on Monday.
 
From the photo received, the head of state appeared relaxed while seated on one of the folding tent chairs placed in front of the tent.
 
The white inflatable air tent is large enough to accommodate two people. As seen from the picture, the door of the tent was slightly ajar and inside was a table filled with food and drinks.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono explained that the head of state would spend the night with First Lady Iriana. East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor will also camp at the same location.
 
"Yes, the president will go camping with the First Lady. Also present at the location is East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor," Hartono confirmed when contacted by ANTARA on Monday.
 
Earlier, Field Coordinator of President Jokowi's Camp Health Team at IKN Nusantara, Dr. Jansje Grace Makisura, noted that the presidential camp area at the Zero Point of IKN Nusantara in Sepaku Sub-District, Penajam Paser Utara (PPU) District, was sterile from malaria despite it being a malaria-endemic area.
 
"Since D-5, the health team has been readied at the location and immediately took action in the camping area for President Jokowi and his entourage," Makisura remarked.
 
Makisura, concurrently head of the PPU District Health Service, noted that on D-5 before Jokowi's arrival at IKN Nusantara, her side had released larvicide briquettes in puddles around the location of the president's activities at IKN Nusantara.
 
Moreover, on D-5, D-3, and H-2, the PPU Health Service focused on conducting fogging in an area with a radius of 50 meters to one kilometer from the location of President Jokowi and his entourage's activity.
 
Her side has also conducted malaria rapid diagnostic test (RDT), specifically a laboratory examination to diagnose malaria based on the detection of malaria parasite antigens in the blood using the principle of immunochromatography.
 
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2022 MotoGP Becomes Indonesia's Traditional Culinary Showcase: Minister

2022 MotoGP Becomes Indonesia's Traditional Culinary Showcase: Minister

English
tourism
Over 151.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 151.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 9,629 COVID-19 Cases, 271 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 9,629 COVID-19 Cases, 271 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Kematian Melonjak, Luhut 'Sentil' Jateng
Nasional

Kasus Kematian Melonjak, Luhut 'Sentil' Jateng

Harga Minyak Jatuh di Tengah Pembicaraan Perang Ukraina dan Jelang Pertemuan Fed
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Jatuh di Tengah Pembicaraan Perang Ukraina dan Jelang Pertemuan Fed

Serangan Udara Rusia Hantam Apartemen di Kiev, 2 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Serangan Udara Rusia Hantam Apartemen di Kiev, 2 Orang Tewas

Sirkuit Mandalika Siap Dijajal Pembalap Dunia Pekan ini
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Siap Dijajal Pembalap Dunia Pekan ini

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan
Pendidikan

Penghayat Kepercayaan Berhak Dapat Pendidikan Sesuai dengan Keyakinan

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok
Olahraga

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok

William Hurt, Aktor Film <i>Avengers</i> Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71
Hiburan

William Hurt, Aktor Film Avengers Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia
Teknologi

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!