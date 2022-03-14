President, First Lady to Go Camping at IKN Nusantara

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to go camping with First Lady Iriana at the location of the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan Province, on Monday.
From the photo received, the head of state appeared relaxed while seated on one of the folding tent chairs placed in front of the tent.
The white inflatable air tent is large enough to accommodate two people. As seen from the picture, the door of the tent was slightly ajar and inside was a table filled with food and drinks.
Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono explained that the head of state would spend the night with First Lady Iriana. East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor will also camp at the same location.
"Yes, the president will go camping with the First Lady. Also present at the location is East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor," Hartono confirmed when contacted by ANTARA on Monday.
Earlier, Field Coordinator of President Jokowi's Camp Health Team at IKN Nusantara, Dr. Jansje Grace Makisura, noted that the presidential camp area at the Zero Point of IKN Nusantara in Sepaku Sub-District, Penajam Paser Utara (PPU) District, was sterile from malaria despite it being a malaria-endemic area.
"Since D-5, the health team has been readied at the location and immediately took action in the camping area for President Jokowi and his entourage," Makisura remarked.
Makisura, concurrently head of the PPU District Health Service, noted that on D-5 before Jokowi's arrival at IKN Nusantara, her side had released larvicide briquettes in puddles around the location of the president's activities at IKN Nusantara.
Moreover, on D-5, D-3, and H-2, the PPU Health Service focused on conducting fogging in an area with a radius of 50 meters to one kilometer from the location of President Jokowi and his entourage's activity.
Her side has also conducted malaria rapid diagnostic test (RDT), specifically a laboratory examination to diagnose malaria based on the detection of malaria parasite antigens in the blood using the principle of immunochromatography.