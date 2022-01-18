DPR Passes National Capital Bill into Law

Jakarta: The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) paased National Capital Bill into law during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday.
"We want to ask whether the National Capital Bill can be passed into law," said DPR RI Speaker Puan Maharani.
Before that, the Chair of the Special Committee for the National Capital Bill, Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung, submitted a report on the legislation process of the bill.
According to Doli, the Special Committee held discussions with government officials and a number of experts in the past few months.
Moreover, the Special Committee also conducted working visits to a number of places, including the location of the new National Capital in East Kalimantan.
On January 18, Doli said, the Special Committee agreed that the new National Capital will be named Nusantara.