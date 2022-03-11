English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

National Capital Authority Head, Deputy Head Make Great Pair: Jokowi

English nusantara New Capital president joko widodo
Antara • 11 March 2022 09:39
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the newly inaugurated head and deputy head of the new capital (IKN) authority make an ideal pair for developing Nusantara.
 
He inaugurated Bambang Susantono as the head of IKN authority and Dhony Rahajoe as the deputy head at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, based on Presidential Decree Number 9/M of 2022 on the appointment of the head and deputy head of the IKN authority.
 
"Mr. Susantono has a lot of knowledge on civil infrastructure development and urban planning," Widodo noted while speaking from the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The IKN authority head also has extensive experience in the transportation and finance sectors, he said.
 
"Mr. Susantono was the vice president of Asian Development Bank (ADB). I think he has the complete skill set for being the head of IKN authority,” he emphasized.
 
Susantono was serving as ADB's vice president for sustainable management and development since July 2015.
 
He has earlier served as Deputy Minister of Transportation from 2009 to 2014 and deputy for regional infrastructure and development coordination at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs from 2007 to 2010.
 
Meanwhile, Rahajoe has a lot of experience in property development, Widodo said. Rahajoe was the managing director of a private real estate development company prior to his new appointment, he noted.
 
The President encouraged the new officials to coordinate with ministers on developing the new capital city.
 
“They need to talk with the National Development Planning Minister to plan the development as well as the Public Works and Public Housing Minister to implement the plan, especially regarding the establishment of the core government area," he explained.
 
In addition, the head and deputy head should discuss the new capital’s development with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, he said.
 
"There have been many domestic and foreign investors who are interested in investing in the new capital city," he added.
 
The capital city will span 256,142 hectares of land and 68,189 hectares of marine area in North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara districts of East Kalimantan province.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Reaffirms Support for Sri Lanka's Recovery

ADB Reaffirms Support for Sri Lanka's Recovery

English
sri lanka
Number of Children Fleeing Ukraine Exceeds 1 Million: UNICEF

Number of Children Fleeing Ukraine Exceeds 1 Million: UNICEF

English
children
193 Mount Merapi Evacuees Return Home: BPBD

193 Mount Merapi Evacuees Return Home: BPBD

English
Volcano Eruption
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
265 Balita Meninggal Akibat Covid-19 Sejak Januari 2022
Nasional

265 Balita Meninggal Akibat Covid-19 Sejak Januari 2022

Inflasi Rusia Ditaksir 20%, Ekonomi Bakal Jeblok 8%
Ekonomi

Inflasi Rusia Ditaksir 20%, Ekonomi Bakal Jeblok 8%

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer
Teknologi

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer

Putin: Kami Akan Selesaikan Semua Masalah Sendiri
Internasional

Putin: Kami Akan Selesaikan Semua Masalah Sendiri

Lebih Siap Taklukkan Soal UTBK, Ini 6 Kelebihan <i>Try Out Online</i>
Pendidikan

Lebih Siap Taklukkan Soal UTBK, Ini 6 Kelebihan Try Out Online

Hasil Liga Europa: Sevilla Menang Tipis Atas West Ham 1-0
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: Sevilla Menang Tipis Atas West Ham 1-0

Kia Carens Usung Model MPV Rasa SUV
Otomotif

Kia Carens Usung Model MPV Rasa SUV

Sempat Kejar-kejaran, Daus Mini Diamankan Polisi
Hiburan

Sempat Kejar-kejaran, Daus Mini Diamankan Polisi

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!