National Capital Authority Head, Deputy Head Make Great Pair: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the newly inaugurated head and deputy head of the new capital (IKN) authority make an ideal pair for developing Nusantara.
He inaugurated Bambang Susantono as the head of IKN authority and Dhony Rahajoe as the deputy head at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, based on Presidential Decree Number 9/M of 2022 on the appointment of the head and deputy head of the IKN authority.
"Mr. Susantono has a lot of knowledge on civil infrastructure development and urban planning," Widodo noted while speaking from the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday
The IKN authority head also has extensive experience in the transportation and finance sectors, he said.
"Mr. Susantono was the vice president of Asian Development Bank (ADB). I think he has the complete skill set for being the head of IKN authority,” he emphasized.
Susantono was serving as ADB's vice president for sustainable management and development since July 2015.
He has earlier served as Deputy Minister of Transportation from 2009 to 2014 and deputy for regional infrastructure and development coordination at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs from 2007 to 2010.
Meanwhile, Rahajoe has a lot of experience in property development, Widodo said. Rahajoe was the managing director of a private real estate development company prior to his new appointment, he noted.
The President encouraged the new officials to coordinate with ministers on developing the new capital city.
“They need to talk with the National Development Planning Minister to plan the development as well as the Public Works and Public Housing Minister to implement the plan, especially regarding the establishment of the core government area," he explained.
In addition, the head and deputy head should discuss the new capital’s development with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, he said.
"There have been many domestic and foreign investors who are interested in investing in the new capital city," he added.
The capital city will span 256,142 hectares of land and 68,189 hectares of marine area in North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara districts of East Kalimantan province.