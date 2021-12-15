Reviewing Vaccinations, Jokowi Hopes Children are Protected from Covid-19

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly reviewed the implementation of the covid-19 vaccination for children aged 6-11 years which was held at the Cideng Elementary School Complex, Gambir, Jakarta, Wednesday, December 15 2021. The vaccination is targeted to target around 26.5 million children in Indonesia.
"This morning I came to see the start of vaccination for children between 6-11 years old. Throughout Indonesia, there are approximately 26.5 million children we have to vaccinate and specifically in Jakarta there are 1.2 million," the President said in a statement.
The Head of State appreciated the start of the covid-19 vaccination for children in the capital city. He hopes that similar activities can soon be carried out in other provinces.
"I hope that children can be protected from the spread of covid-19, both the old and new variants," said Jokowi.
Jokowi said the implementation of covid-19 vaccination for children 6-11 years old must be balanced with vaccinations for other types of diseases. He doesn't want the vaccination could disturb other jab which are also highly important.
"Everything has to be adjusted because our children also have to get vaccinated for other diseases. So, this arrangement is in the Ministry of Health, in the regional Health Office, and we hope we can finish everything soon," he asserted.
In vaccination activities at the Cideng Elementary School Complex, at least 200 elementary school students were vaccinated using Sinovac. They consist of 44 students at SDN Cideng 04, SDN Cideng 13 as many as 59 people, SDN Cideng 09 as many as 44 people, and SDN Cideng 10 as many as 53 people.
The vaccination for children was carried out based on a recommendation from the National Immunization Expert Advisory Committee (Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization/ITAGI) through letter number 166/ITAGI/Adm/XII/2021 dated 9 December 2021 regarding the study of covid-19 vaccination in children aged 6 -11 years old.
At the same time, the Minister of Health has issued a Decree of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia (KMK) Number HK.01.07./MENKES/6688/2021 concerning the Implementation of Vaccination for Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for Children Age 6 (Six) to 11 (Eleven) year, which was signed by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin on December 13, 2021.