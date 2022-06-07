Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stated that the G20 forum, in which Indonesia holds its presidency this year, offers a momentum to boost credibility and gain trust of the global community.
"G20 is Indonesia's momentum to gain credibility or trust from the international community in leading global recovery," the vice president noted during a public lecture for participants of the 63rd and 64th batches of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhanas) regular education programme here on Tuesday.
Amin remarked that Indonesia presides over the G20 Presidency amid various challenges plaguing the global community this year.
"G20 was established in 1999 to seek solutions when the world is facing economic crises. This year, Indonesia's G20 Presidency aims to enhance consultation and cooperation to seek solutions to crises due to the pandemic and warfare," Amin noted.
The vice president emphasized that Indonesia's G20 Presidency, with its main theme being "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," is moving with three priority agendas of the global healthcare architecture, digital economic transformation, and energy transition.
The vice president accentuated that Indonesia's leadership on the global stage is currently being tested as the G20, representing 80 percent of the global economy, is expected to provide solutions to global issues.
Moreover, Amin affirmed that Indonesia should optimize the G20 Presidency to create multiplier effects for the country, including by branding it as a country open for business and ensuring that the G20 Presidency would positively impact the residents' welfare.
The vice president then highlighted Indonesia's historical feats, including the success of the Asia-Africa Conference in 1955 and the recognition of the archipelagic state concept in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) in 1982, as proof that the country is capable of contributing to global development.
Indonesia's active role in global development is consistent with its free and active foreign policy, as elucidated by the Constitution, that guides Indonesia in its international relations, Amin stated.
The vice president then reminded that Indonesia's role in the global community could be recognized only if Indonesians improved their internal affairs, including by enhancing the national political, economic, social, and cultural ecosystems.u89u