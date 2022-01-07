English  
The selection process took three months.
President Jokowi Receives Selection Team for Candidate Members of KPU, Bawaslu

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 January 2022 12:02
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday received selection team for candidate members of the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the General Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) for the period of 2022-2027 at Bogor Presidential Palace.
 
As many as eleven members of the selection team submitted the report on the result of the selection of KPU and Bawaslu candidate members as mandated by the law to the selection team.
 
"We gave the report on the selection process that took three months starting from the vacancy announcement, enlistment process, administration selection, written test, psychology test, health test, interview, and then profiling or checking the track record of every prospect. We have submitted the names we decided through a plenary meeting of the selection team yesterday, on 5 January 2022," Head of Selection Team, Juri Ardiantoro, said in his press statement after the meeting with the President, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretriat's website.

Based on Decision of the Selection Team for Candidate Members of the KPU and Bawaslu for the period of 2022-2027 Number: 358/TIMSEL/I/2022, 14 candidate members of KPU and 10 candidate members of Bawaslu have been named.
 
The 14 candidate members of KPU consisting of 10 men and four women are as follows:
 
1. August Mellaz;
2. Betty Epsilon Idroos;
3. Dahliah;
4. Hasyim Asy’ari;
5. I Dewa Kade Wiarsa Raka Sandi;
6. Idham Holik;
7. Iffa Rosita;
8. Iwan Rompo Banne;
9. Mochammad Afifuddin;
10. Muchamad Ali Safa’at;
11. Parsadaan Harahap;
12. Viryan;
13. Yessy Yatty Momongan; and
14. Yulianto Sudrajat.
 
Furthermore, the 10 candidate members of Bawaslu consisting of seven men and three women are as follows:
 
1. Aditya Perdana;
2. Andi Tenri Sompa;
3. Fritz Edward Siregar;
4. Herwyn Jefler Hielsa Malonda;
5. Lolly Suhenty;
6. Mardiana Rusli;
7. Puadi;
8. Rahmat Bagja;
9. Subair; and
10. Totok Hariyono.
 
“Those are the names that we have submitted to the President. Within 14 days, the President will submit it to the House of Representatives (DPR),” Juri stated.
 
During the meeting with the selection team, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno and Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian.
 
(WAH)
Govt Renews Commitment to Workers Protection Improvement

Indonesia Revokes Thousands of Mining, Forestry, Plantation Permits

Govt to Distribute Subsidized Cooking Oil across Indonesia

