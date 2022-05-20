English  
KAI welcomes the government's policy in handling COVID-19 in rail transportation. (Photo: medcom.id)
Masks Still Mandatory during Train Trips: KAI

Antara • 20 May 2022 16:15
Jakarta: Indonesian railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) emphasized that all train passengers are still required to wear masks at train stations and during train trips.
 
VP Public Relations of KAI Joni Martinus stated that despite relaxation on the use of masks in open spaces, the government still necessitates the public to wear masks in public transportation services.
 
"KAI welcomes the government's policy in handling COVID-19 in rail transportation. KAI will ensure that the implementation of health protocols, especially the mask regulation, will be obeyed by train passengers," Martinus noted in a statement on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


These provisions are stipulated in Circular Letter of the Ministry of Transportation Number 57 of 2022 on Guidelines for the Implementation of Domestic Travel by Rail Transportation during the COVID-19 Pandemic Period on May 18, 2022.
 
The types of masks to be used are 3-ply cloth masks or medical masks that cover the nose, mouth, and chin. Customers should also change masks every four hours and dispose waste masks in the places provided.
 
"To help customers implement health protocols, KAI distributes healthy kits for long-distance train passengers containing KN95 or KF94 masks and wet wipes for free," Martinus added.
 
However, masks can be removed when passengers eat or drink. If a passenger is found not wearing a mask properly, on-field officers will immediately remind the person concerned.
 
Martinus noted that KAI had consistently enforced health protocols according to government regulations to ensure that train travel is safe, comfortable, and healthy.
 
Moreover, in accordance with the Circular Letter of the Ministry of Transportation Number 57 of 2022, long-distance train passengers, who have received the second (complete) or third (booster) dose of vaccination, are not required to show a negative result of the RT-PCR test or Antigen Rapid Test during the boarding process, starting on May 18, 2022.
 
"Along with the situation and conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia that are increasingly under control, it is hoped to increase public interest in using trains, so that the volume of train passengers will continue to grow," Martinus noted.
 


 
(WAH)
