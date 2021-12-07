English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)

Govt to Relocate 2,000 Houses near Mount Semeru: Jokowi

English presiden joko widodo disaster east java
Andhika Prasetyo • 07 December 2021 13:45
Jakarta: President Joko Widood (Jokowi) has said that the Indonesia government will relocate at least 2,000 houses around Mount Semeru volcano.
 
"Around 2,000 houses need to be relocated," President Jokowi said during his visit to Lumajang Regency, East Java Province on Monday.
 
According to the Head of State, the houses are too near with the crater of the tallest mountain in Java.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will immediately determine the new location and build the new houses as quickly as possible," he stated.
 
Previously, President Jokowi has ordered his ranks to take emergency response measures following Mount Semeru eruption on Saturday.
 
He has also urged affected residents to follow the instructions from officers on the ground and to always increase vigilance, given the fact that Indonesia is located in the ring of fire that is vulnerable to natural disasters, including volcanic eruption.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Offers Condolences to Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

President Jokowi Offers Condolences to Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi Visits Lumajang to Meet with Eruption-Affected Residents

President Jokowi Visits Lumajang to Meet with Eruption-Affected Residents

English
president joko widodo
Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 126 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 126 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Infrastruktur Rusak Akibat Erupsi Semeru Segera Dibangun Kembali
Nasional

Presiden: Infrastruktur Rusak Akibat Erupsi Semeru Segera Dibangun Kembali

Singapura Konfirmasi 2 Kasus Impor Varian Omicron
Internasional

Singapura Konfirmasi 2 Kasus Impor Varian Omicron

Hingga Akhir Tahun, Pemerintah Targetkan 113 Juta Jiwa Terima Dosis II Vaksinasi
Ekonomi

Hingga Akhir Tahun, Pemerintah Targetkan 113 Juta Jiwa Terima Dosis II Vaksinasi

Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!