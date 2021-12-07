Govt to Relocate 2,000 Houses near Mount Semeru: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widood (Jokowi) has said that the Indonesia government will relocate at least 2,000 houses around Mount Semeru volcano.
"Around 2,000 houses need to be relocated," President Jokowi said during his visit to Lumajang Regency, East Java Province on Monday.
According to the Head of State, the houses are too near with the crater of the tallest mountain in Java.
"We will immediately determine the new location and build the new houses as quickly as possible," he stated.
Previously, President Jokowi has ordered his ranks to take emergency response measures following Mount Semeru eruption on Saturday.
He has also urged affected residents to follow the instructions from officers on the ground and to always increase vigilance, given the fact that Indonesia is located in the ring of fire that is vulnerable to natural disasters, including volcanic eruption.