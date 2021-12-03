President Jokowi Inspects Fuel Terminal in Denpasar City

Jakarta: Outside his scheduled working visit agenda in Bali province, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Friday inspected the Sanggaran Fuel Terminal in Denpasar city.
The President conducted the inspection after attending the Launching of Kerthi Bali Economic Road Map at Kura-Kura Bali, Denpasar.
On that occasion, the President asked about the availability of fuel stocks.
“How are the fuel stocks?” the President asked as quoted from press release of the Press, Media, and Information Bureau of Presidential Secretariat.
State-owned energy company PT Pertamina’s Supervisor of Receiving, Storage, and Distribution Region V Ayu Kurniawati answered that stocks and distribution of the fuel to Bali regions are monitored to be safe.
Also joining the President during the inspection was Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.