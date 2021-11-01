English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)

Indonesia to Ensure Health Protocol Adherence before Year-End Holidays

English health indonesian government health minister health protocols
Antara • 01 November 2021 18:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian government will ensure stringent implementation of health protocols ahead of the 2021 year-end holidays, or Christmas and New Year's holidays, to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated.
 
“Strict implementation of health protocols is essential because since the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia is currently sloping, we want to ensure that health protocols can be implemented as well as possible to prevent a spike in cases, especially ahead of the Christmas and New Year's holidays,” Sadikin noted during a virtual press conference monitored here, Monday.
 
The minister pointed out that President Joko Widodo had earlier instructed Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, Muhadjir Effendy, to become the coordinator in preventing a spike in COVID-19 cases during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In connection with that instruction, the Health Ministry will ensure that the public continues to comply with the health protocols.
 
“We will strive to maintain this (the current situation of COVID-19), as there will be many large international events next year,” Minister Sadikin affirmed.
 
One of the events to be held in the country is the fourth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP-4) to the Minamata Convention on Mercury in Bali in 2022, he remarked.
 
To protect the public and prevent the surfacing of the COVID-19 third wave during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the government has trimmed the collective leave on December 24, 2021, which is stipulated in the Joint Decree (SKB) of Three Ministers No. 712/2021, No. 1/2021, and No. 3/2021 on National Holidays and Collective Leave in 2021.
 
State civil apparatus (ASN) are also prohibited from taking time off during the national holidays through the Circular Letter (SE) of the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms (PANRB) Ministry No. 13 of 2021 on restrictions on traveling outside the region and leave of absence for ASN during the national holidays.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road Beneficial to Local Economy: Ministry

Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road Beneficial to Local Economy: Ministry

English
infrastructure
Govt Commits to Accelerating Papua's Development: VP

Govt Commits to Accelerating Papua's Development: VP

English
west papua province
Over 74 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 74 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
vaccination
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Sejumlah Isu yang Dibahas dalam KTT G20, Hasilkan Deklarasi Pemimpin Negara
Ekonomi

Ini Sejumlah Isu yang Dibahas dalam KTT G20, Hasilkan Deklarasi Pemimpin Negara

Kagumi Joker, Pelaku Serangan di Kereta Tokyo Ingin Divonis Hukuman Mati
Internasional

Kagumi Joker, Pelaku Serangan di Kereta Tokyo Ingin Divonis Hukuman Mati

Wapres Minta Publik Waspada Menghadapi Libur Natal dan Tahun Baru
Nasional

Wapres Minta Publik Waspada Menghadapi Libur Natal dan Tahun Baru

Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis
Olahraga

Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing
Teknologi

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!