COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks in Regions Sufficient: Health Minister

Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccine stocks in the regions is sufficient for national vaccination drive for the next one month.
"There are approximately 47 million [doses] in stock in provinces, regencies, and municipalities. The amount is sufficient for next one month. Since Indonesia’s vaccination rate is around 50 million [doses] in five weeks, the stock in provinces, regencies, and municipalities will be enough for another month," Budi said in a press statement after joining a limited meeting on the evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), via video conference, Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Minister added that the Ministry has received 252 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines of which 241 million doses have been distributed to regions throughout the country.
Budi expressed hope that the vaccination coverage can reach 290-300 million doses by the end of 2021.
In that projection, 168 million people will get their first jabs and 123 million people will get their second jabs.
The Minister is optimistic that Indonesia can pass the target of vaccination coverage set by the World Health Organization (WHO) that is 40 percent of the population will be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.