Jokowi Celebrates SEA Games Football Gold Medal with Durian Party

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) celebrated the 2023 SEA Games Cambodia men's football gold medal with his ministers and subordinates by enjoying durian in Medan, North Sumatra, Tuesday night, May 16 2023.
This was revealed from an upload on the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat , Wednesday morning, May 17 2023, which shows Jokowi and his staff enjoying durian at Si Bolang Durian.
Also present accompanying the President in the small celebration were Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Deputy Governor of North Sumatra Musa Rajekshah, and members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres).
"This afternoon I made an appointment, the ministers with the deputy governor and others, if you win, I will treat you to Si Bolang to eat durian together. So, because you win, yes, you have to treat it because the promise was like that," Jokowi said, according to Mediaindonesia.com, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
The video also begins with a cut scene, where President Jokowi watches together with his eldest son who is also the Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as well as members of the Paspamres watching the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games men's football final between Indonesia and Thailand. The president seemed to celebrate the goal scored by Beckham Putra against Thailand, completing a 5-2 win for Indonesia which locked the gold medal.
The President revealed that he was also fooled by the scene when the Indonesian coach, Indra Sjafri celebrated at the end of the second half thinking the game was over.
"I was also wrong, I shook hands, congratulated each other, it turned out that I was still playing and scoring. I was also surprised," said the President.
Jokowi also confirmed that he would think about a proper prize to be given as a bonus for the Indonesian national team for their achievements at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. Moreover, Indonesia has quenched its thirst for winning a gold medal in men's football at the SEA Games, which had been going on for 32 years.
"The prize will be considered later. However, we will give it later. Because this has been really awaited by all Indonesian people, it has been 32 years," said Jokowi.
The president has not only prepared bonuses for the men's soccer national team, because the Indonesian contingent has also succeeded in closing the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games with a total of 87 gold medals. This achievement exceeded the target of 60 gold previously set by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the target of 69 gold deposited by President Jokowi when the contingent was released. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
