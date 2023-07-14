Jokowi Wants ASEAN to 'Win Without Crowd'

He even introduced a proverb in Indonesia. “’Menang tanpa ngasorake’ or Win without cheering," said Jokowi, Friday, July 14, 2023.
"It means that we can become winners without limiting others, without defeating others," he explained.
He told the foreign ministers of the dialogue partner countries that ASEAN has an abundance of productive ages, as well as abundant natural wealth.
"We are ASEAN countries, developing countries need understanding, we need wisdom, and we also need support from both developed and friendly countries to leave the zero sum approach and take a win-win approach," Jokowi said.
Jokowi in his speech said ASEAN was committed to continuing to strengthen ASEAN unity and solidity.
Jokowi emphasized that ASEAN must not become a competition arena.
"It cannot be a proxy for any country, and international law must be consistently respected," said Jokowi.
He expects support from ASEAN partners to achieve this.
Jokowi said the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its partner countries became a forum to find solutions to world problems. He hoped that these countries would not exacerbate the problem.