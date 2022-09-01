English  
The room occupancy rate of classified hotels in July 2022 was 49.77 percent. (Photo: MI/Ramdani)
The room occupancy rate of classified hotels in July 2022 was 49.77 percent. (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reach 476 Thousand in July 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 September 2022 13:32
Jakarta: The number of international visitor arrivals to Indonesia at the main entry gates in July 2022 was 476.97 thousand, dramatically increasing by 6,396.46 percent compared with July 2021, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS)
 
At the same time, BPS stated, international tourist arrivals in July 2022 increased by 38.08 percent compared with the previous month.
 
From January to July 2022, the government agency added, the number of international traveler arrivals to Indonesia at the main entry gates was 1.22 million, increased by 1,434.39 percent over the same period in 2021.

"The room occupancy rate of classified hotels in July 2022 was 49.77 percent, an increase of 27.39 percentage points from July 2021," BPS said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"Meanwhile, the room occupancy rate in July 2022 slightly decreased by 0.51 percentage points compared with June 2022.  On the other hand, the room occupancy rate of non-classified hotels in July 2022 was 24.69 percent, which increased by 9.55 percentage points from July 2021, and slightly increased by 0.77 percentage points from June 2022," it added.
 
The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at classified hotels during July 2022, BPS revealed, was 1.61 days, decreased by 0.21 percentage points compared with July 2021. 
 
According to BPS, the average length of stay in July 2022 had no difference with the average length of stay in June 2022.
 
(WAH)
