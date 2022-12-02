English  
Ferry Mursyidan Baldan (center) (Photo: medcom.id)
Former Minister Ferry Mursyidan Baldan Passes Away

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 02 December 2022 20:36
Jakarta: Former Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Minister Ferry Mursyidan Baldan passed away. He was found lifeless at the Basement of Hotel Bidakara, Tebet, South Jakarta.
 
"The information is correct," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the Jakarta Metro Police Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan said here on Friday, December 2, 2022.
 
According to Zulpa, Ferry's car have been parked at the VIP area of Hotel Bidakara from Thursday night, December 1, 2022 because there was an event which was attended by Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla. 
 
After the event, for one night the deceased's car was still in the parking lot.
 
"So, the suspicious security guard then approached the car and inside there was a person who looked like he was asleep," said Zulpan.
 
When the door was knocked, he said, there was no response. Then, security guard opened the car and found the minister lifeless. The medical team also checked and confirmed that there was no pulse. The body of the former Indonesian parliament member was then brought to a funeral home.
 
"The family did not want an autopsy to be carried out," explained Zulpan.

(WAH)

