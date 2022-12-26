English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
IOM Indonesia currently assists over 7,000 refugees in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
IOM Indonesia currently assists over 7,000 refugees in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

IOM, Local Authorities Provide Assistance to Latest Rohingya Refugee Arrivals in Aceh Besar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 December 2022 13:22
Jakarta: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and local authorities are providing life-saving assistance and meeting the immediate protection needs of the third group of Rohingya refugees to arrive by boat since mid-November 2022.  
 
The 57 males, including 13 minors safely disembarked in Aceh Besar Regency early on Sunday, December 25, 2022, with the support of local community members.  
 
The unusually male-only boat is believed to have set off from Bangladesh and spent nearly a month drifting at sea.   

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Now more than ever, with concern so high for the welfare of other groups still reported to be at sea, we understand how risky these boat journeys can be, and we are pleased to be supporting the government and the local community in Indonesia to reach out, in a humanitarian spirit, to assist those in need of protection," said Louis Hoffmann, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Indonesia, in a media release on Monday, December 26, 2022.   
 
IOM has been coordinating closely with the National Refugee Task Force and local government to provide support to a safe arrival and will continue to work with partners to ensure healthcare (including COVID-19 testing), adequate shelter, water and sanitation, protection and mental health and psychosocial support needs are met in the coming days.  
 
IOM Indonesia currently assists over 7,000 refugees in Indonesia with comprehensive care and assistance, including accommodation, healthcare, mental health and psychosocial support, education, and basic needs.   
 
IOM also works closely with the Government of Indonesia to prevent and counter trafficking in persons, strengthen protection for labour migrants, improve disaster risk reduction and disaster response, and to support integrated border management systems with a particular focus on strengthening the handling of and preparation for pandemic response. 
 
With media reports of other boats still stranded at sea, including one where it is feared the significant loss of life has been suffered, IOM has once again urgently called on States in the region to uphold the commitments of the 2016 Bali Declaration as well as ASEAN pledges to protect the most vulnerable and ensure no one is left behind, particularly at this very challenging time globally.  
 
"Governments and partners have come together before, to address this at the regional level. We recall the commitments to address irregular maritime movements and preservation of life at sea made through the Bali Process and the Regional Consultative mechanism. With the lives and safety of refugees hanging in the balance, at the hands of smugglers, we once again call for urgent regional action," said Hoffmann. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Etnis Rohingya banyak yang eksodus keluar dari Myanmar. Foto: AFP

Bepergian ‘Tanpa Dokumen Resmi’, 110 Warga Rohingya Ditahan Junta Myanmar

28 Imigran Rohingya di Lhokseumawe Kabur

100 Rohingya Terombang-ambing di Perairan India, Belasan Dikhawatirkan Tewas

BACA JUGA
China's COVID-19 Wave Does Not Affect Indonesia: President Jokowi

China's COVID-19 Wave Does Not Affect Indonesia: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia's International Investment Position Remained Solid in Q3: BI

Indonesia's International Investment Position Remained Solid in Q3: BI

English
investment
Jokowi Inaugurates First Phase of Manggarai Station Revitalization

Jokowi Inaugurates First Phase of Manggarai Station Revitalization

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kementerian ESDM Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman di Jawa, Bali, dan Madura
Ekonomi

Kementerian ESDM Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman di Jawa, Bali, dan Madura

Enzo Fernandez jadi Bidikan Utama Liverpool pada Bursa Transfer Januari
Olahraga

Enzo Fernandez jadi Bidikan Utama Liverpool pada Bursa Transfer Januari

Presiden: Gelombang Covid-19 di Tiongkok Tidak Berpengaruh bagi Indonesia
Nasional

Presiden: Gelombang Covid-19 di Tiongkok Tidak Berpengaruh bagi Indonesia

Kaleidoskop 2022: 4 Merek yang CLBK dengan Pasar Indonesia
Otomotif

Kaleidoskop 2022: 4 Merek yang CLBK dengan Pasar Indonesia

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022
Hiburan

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022

Catatan Akhir Tahun 2022, Pengamat: Seolah Pendidikan Mau Mencetak 'Tukang'
Pendidikan

Catatan Akhir Tahun 2022, Pengamat: Seolah Pendidikan Mau Mencetak 'Tukang'

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!

Raja Belanda Akui Perbudakan Oleh Negaranya Sebagai Kejahatan Terhadap Kemanusiaan
Internasional

Raja Belanda Akui Perbudakan Oleh Negaranya Sebagai Kejahatan Terhadap Kemanusiaan

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!