Indonesia Remains Committed Assisting Palestinian Refugees Through UNRWA

New York: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized that Indonesia has always been committed to helping Palestinian refugees. One of the proofs is by supporting activists of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA)."Indonesia has always firmly supported UNRWA's activities and helped Palestinian refugees," said Foreign Minister Retno, at the Ministerial Meeting on UNRWA in New York, Friday, September 23, 2022.He expressed the attitude of the international community that considers Palestine as something normal. "In fact, Palestinian refugees have the right to enjoy life like the life we ??live," said Retno.On this occasion, I invite the international community to work together to help UNRWA. Regardless, the agency is now dealing with some 5 million Palestinian refugees.Retno revealed two things that could help UNRWA. "First, overcoming UNRWA's financial constraints," she said.Indonesia, continued Retno, has always provided support for the addition of UNRWA's mandate and financial contributions. "Second, ensuring that UNRWA is carrying out its duties properly," she continued.He emphasized that Indonesia supports UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' plan to increase UNRWA's budget through mandatory contributions. In closing, Retno reiterated that support for UNRWA is part of an effort to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.