COVID-19 Situation Getting More Under Control: Jakarta Governor

"We are grateful to Allah SWT that this pandemic, God willing, is getting more and more under control," said Anies at a Majelis Rasulullah (MR) event at Istiqlal Mosque on Monday, August 22, 2022.
According to him, people are now able to normally carry out their daily activities by implementing health protocols. Because of the improving COVID-19 situation, religious events such as Tabligh Akbar can be attended by a larger number of people.
Furthermore, the former education minister appreciated MR for his role in keeping Jakarta safe and peaceful. He also asked for prayers so he could be able to carry out his duties well.
"God willing, MR will continue to develop, progress, and provide more benefits for all," Anies said.
"I hope the end of my leadership will run smoothly," said Anies.