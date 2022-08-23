English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id/candra)
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id/candra)

COVID-19 Situation Getting More Under Control: Jakarta Governor

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 23 August 2022 12:05
Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the COVID-19 situation in the capital city is getting better. 
 
"We are grateful to Allah SWT that this pandemic, God willing, is getting more and more under control," said Anies at a Majelis Rasulullah (MR) event at Istiqlal Mosque on Monday, August 22, 2022.
 
According to him, people are now able to normally carry out their daily activities by implementing health protocols. Because of the improving COVID-19 situation, religious events such as Tabligh Akbar can be attended by a larger number of people.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, the former education minister appreciated MR for his role in keeping Jakarta safe and peaceful. He also asked for prayers so he could be able to carry out his duties well.
 
"God willing, MR will continue to develop, progress, and provide more benefits for all," Anies said.
 
"I hope the end of my leadership will run smoothly," said Anies.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
At Least 972 Children in Ukraine Killed, Injured since Beginning of War: UNICEF

At Least 972 Children in Ukraine Killed, Injured since Beginning of War: UNICEF

English
children
Over 23,000 Orangutans Living in Forests of Central Kalimantan: BKSDA

Over 23,000 Orangutans Living in Forests of Central Kalimantan: BKSDA

English
orangutan
Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Putin Hadirkan Kembali Penghargaan 'Mothers Heroine' untuk Perbanyak Populasi
Internasional

Putin Hadirkan Kembali Penghargaan 'Mothers Heroine' untuk Perbanyak Populasi

Semakin Kuat Sinyal Pertalite Naik, Jokowi Minta Tetap Perhatikan Daya Beli
Ekonomi

Semakin Kuat Sinyal Pertalite Naik, Jokowi Minta Tetap Perhatikan Daya Beli

Rencana Penaikan Harga BBM Bersubsidi, Presiden: Hati-Hati
Nasional

Rencana Penaikan Harga BBM Bersubsidi, Presiden: Hati-Hati

Putri KW Langsung Keok dalam Debut di Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis
Olahraga

Putri KW Langsung Keok dalam Debut di Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis

Rektor UT: Brigadir J Salah Satu Mahasiswa Berprestasi
Pendidikan

Rektor UT: Brigadir J Salah Satu Mahasiswa Berprestasi

Angkot Listrik Bakal Wara-Wiri Di Jalan Sudirman - Thamrin
Otomotif

Angkot Listrik Bakal Wara-Wiri Di Jalan Sudirman - Thamrin

Lancang! Ray Prasetya Dihujat karena Cium BCL di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Lancang! Ray Prasetya Dihujat karena Cium BCL di Atas Panggung

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!