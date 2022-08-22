English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi to Inaugurate Food Estate in East Java

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 11:21
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to inaugurate a food estate on his second day of work visit in East Java Province.
 
Accoording to the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi will launch a mango food estate and a taxi facility for agricultural tools and machinery in Gresik Regency.
 
"After that, the Head of State is scheduled to visit Larangan Market in Sidoarjo to deliver a number of social assistance for the beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH) and traders," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin here Monday, August 22, 2022.
 
Then, the Indonesian President will visit Delta Sidoarjo Sports Building Complex to hand over land certificates to local residents. 
 
President Jokowi will hand over as many as 3,000 certificates to residents living in Sidoarjo Regency, Malang Regency and City, and Gresik Regency.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president is scheduled to return to Jakarta in the afternoon. 
 
Also accompanying the President are Minister of State Secretary Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Supporting Health Care in India, China

ADB Committed to Supporting Health Care in India, China

English
health
Govt Still Probing Allegations of PLN Data Leak

Govt Still Probing Allegations of PLN Data Leak

English
electricity
Govt Launches New Edition of Indonesian Language Guidelines

Govt Launches New Edition of Indonesian Language Guidelines

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Surya Paloh Sambut Puan dengan Pelukan
Nasional

Surya Paloh Sambut Puan dengan Pelukan

Jokowi Bakal Luncurkan <i>Food Estate</i> di Jawa Timur
Ekonomi

Jokowi Bakal Luncurkan Food Estate di Jawa Timur

Raffi Ahmad Undang Michael Owen ke Ultah Rafathar
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Undang Michael Owen ke Ultah Rafathar

Ini Kekhawatiran Pengusaha untuk Gunakan Truk Listrik
Otomotif

Ini Kekhawatiran Pengusaha untuk Gunakan Truk Listrik

Masjid Syiah di Irak Roboh Akibat Longsor, 5 Orang Ditemukan Tewas
Internasional

Masjid Syiah di Irak Roboh Akibat Longsor, 5 Orang Ditemukan Tewas

Barcelona Atasi Perlawanan Sociedad
Olahraga

Barcelona Atasi Perlawanan Sociedad

Hasil Seleksi Administrasi BIM Dalam Negeri Diumumkan, Cek Akunmu Sekarang!
Pendidikan

Hasil Seleksi Administrasi BIM Dalam Negeri Diumumkan, Cek Akunmu Sekarang!

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!