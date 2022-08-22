President Jokowi to Inaugurate Food Estate in East Java

Accoording to the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi will launch a mango food estate and a taxi facility for agricultural tools and machinery in Gresik Regency.
"After that, the Head of State is scheduled to visit Larangan Market in Sidoarjo to deliver a number of social assistance for the beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH) and traders," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin here Monday, August 22, 2022.
Then, the Indonesian President will visit Delta Sidoarjo Sports Building Complex to hand over land certificates to local residents.
President Jokowi will hand over as many as 3,000 certificates to residents living in Sidoarjo Regency, Malang Regency and City, and Gresik Regency.
The president is scheduled to return to Jakarta in the afternoon.
Also accompanying the President are Minister of State Secretary Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono.