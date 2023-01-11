English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Gross Human Rights Violations Must Not Happen Again in Indonesia: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2023 12:27
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD to address gross human rights violations in the country. 
 
The President does not want these violations to be repeated.
 
"I and the government are working really hard so that gross human rights violations will not happen again in Indonesia in the future," President Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday , January 11, 2023.

"I ask the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs to oversee the government's concrete efforts so that this can be carried out properly," President Jokowi said.
 
This was conveyed by the Head of State after receiving reports and recommendations from the Team for Non-Judicial Settlements of Serious Human Rights Violations (PPHAM). The government is committed to recovering the rights of victims of serious human rights violations.
 
President Jokowi has officially acknowledged 12 gross human rights violations that have occurred in Indonesia in the past.
 
President Jokowi has officially acknowledged 12 gross human rights violations that have occurred in Indonesia in the past. The 12 violations are the incidents related to PKI in 1965-1966, the mysterious shootings from 1982-1985, the Taman Sari incident in Lampung in 1989, the Rumah Gedong and Pos Sattis incident in Aceh in 1989, the enforced disappearances from 1997-1998, the riots in May 1998, the Trisakti and Semanggi tragedies in 1998 and 1999, the killings of witch doctors in 1998-1999, the Simpang KKA incident in Aceh in 1999, the Wasior incident in Papua in 2001-2002, the Wamena incident in Papua 2003, and the Jambu Keupok incident in Aceh in 2003.
 
"With a clear mind and a sincere heart, I as the Head of State acknowledge that gross human rights violations did occur in the past and I deeply regret these gross human rights violations," said the President.

 
(WAH)

