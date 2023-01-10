English  
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested the Papua Governor today. (Photo; medcom.id)
Security Tightened after Arrest of Papua Govenor

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Whisnu Mardiansyah • 10 January 2023 15:24
Jayapura: The Papua Regional Police has tightened security in Jayapura City, especially in areas where there are many supporters of Papua Govenor Lukas Enembe. 
 
The measure was taken by police after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested the Papua Governor today.
 
"In general, there are several locations that are usually used to hold mass gatherings," Papua Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo told Metro TV on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
 
"We have told our personnel to tighten security there," the police official stated.
 
Currently, the Papua Regional Police personnel are still on standby throughout Jayapura City. They are ready to anticipate mass gatherings of Lukas Enembe sympathizers.

"Don't let the gatherings develop into activities that can disrupt security and public order," explained Ignatius.
 
The case began when PT Tabi Bangun Papua Director Rijatono Lakka participated in several infrastructure procurement projects in Papua from 2019 to 2021. He was allegedly able to partake in the projects because he bribed several officials, including Lukas Enembe, before the beginning of the bidding process. 
 
(WAH)

