Jakartans Still Required to Wear Face Masks on Public Transportation

The policy was signed by the Head of the Jakarta Transportation Agency Syafrin Liputo on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The rules also apply to officers and crew of public transportation services in Jakarta.
"It is mandatory to take precautions by wearing face masks properly," the government agency stated.
In addition, operators were also ordered to continue to maintain facilities that support the implementation of health protocols. Furthermore, the PeduliLindungi application will still be used when entering public transportation facilities.
"This policy should be implemented as well as possible," it stated.
Last month, the Indonesian government decided to revoke the enforcement community activity restrictions (PPKM). The COVID-19 situation in Indonesia has been improving since the end of 2022.