English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakartans Still Required to Wear Face Masks on Public Transportation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 06 January 2023 11:46
Jakarta: Jakarta residents are still required to wear face masks on public transportation, the Jakarta Transportation Agency has said.
 
The policy was signed by the Head of the Jakarta Transportation Agency Syafrin Liputo on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The rules also apply to officers and crew of public transportation services in Jakarta.
 
"It is mandatory to take precautions by wearing face masks properly," the government agency stated. 
 
In addition, operators were also ordered to continue to maintain facilities that support the implementation of health protocols. Furthermore, the PeduliLindungi application will still be used when entering public transportation facilities.
 
"This policy should be implemented as well as possible," it stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Last month, the Indonesian government decided to revoke the enforcement community activity restrictions (PPKM). The COVID-19 situation in Indonesia has been improving since the end of 2022.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Delman di sekitaran Monas, Jakarta Pusat. Foto: Medcom.id/Marcheilla Ariesta

Delman Bakal Dilarang Beredar di Kawasan Monas, Thamrin, dan Bundaran HI

Jakarta Prepares Pumps against Coastal Flooding

VP Visits Cianjur to Inspect Quake-Affected Areas

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Increase to $137.2 Billion in December 2022

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Increase to $137.2 Billion in December 2022

English
Bank Indonesia
Govt Prepares 2 Permanent Housing Sites for Cianjur Quake's Victims: BNPB

Govt Prepares 2 Permanent Housing Sites for Cianjur Quake's Victims: BNPB

English
indonesian government
1,155 Rohingya Refugees Landed in Aceh in 2020-2022: Ministry

1,155 Rohingya Refugees Landed in Aceh in 2020-2022: Ministry

English
rohingya
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Timnas Indonesia Diminta Waspadai 3 Pemain Vietnam Ini
Olahraga

Timnas Indonesia Diminta Waspadai 3 Pemain Vietnam Ini

Mengenal B35 yang Mulai Dipakai per 1 Februari
Ekonomi

Mengenal B35 yang Mulai Dipakai per 1 Februari

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition
Teknologi

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya
Otomotif

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Disertai Petir
Nasional

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Disertai Petir

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks
Internasional

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?
Hiburan

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!