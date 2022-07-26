English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 169.9 Million Indonesian Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 July 2022 18:37
Jakarta: Some 43,577 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,882,385, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 54,941,943 today, increasing by 265,095 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 47,980 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,268,728.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 4,048 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,172,390.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 4,023 to 5,975,011.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 156,916.
 
(WAH)
Some 11 Million People Employed in National Strategic Projects across Indonesia

Govt Should Intensify dissemination of Information on Monkeypox: DPR Speaker

FAO Hails Cooperation on Nuclear Technologies with IAEA

