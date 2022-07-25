4 Suspected Terrorists Arrested in Riau, North Sumatra

Jakarta: The Special Detachment 88 Anti-terror (Densus 88), the Indonesian Police's counterterrorism unit, has arrested four suspected terrorists in Riau and North Sumatra.
"One person in Riau, three in North Sumatra," said National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan here Monday, July 25, 2022.
However, Ramadhan did not explain the exact time and location of the operation.
"I will wait for complete information from Densus," said the one-star general.
Ramadhan said that a total of 17 suspects had been arrested by Densus 88 since Friday, July 22, 2022.
Previously, Densus arrested 13 suspects in Aceh.
According to him, 11 suspects are part of the Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) network, while the remaining 2 suspects are part of the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) network.