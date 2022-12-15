English  
A number of people were reportedly caught during the sting operation. (Photo: medcom.id)

KPK Holds Sting Operation in Surabaya

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Candra Yuri Nuralam • 15 December 2022 13:00
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) conducted a sting operation in Surabaya City, the capital of East Java Province, on Wednesday evening. 
 
A number of people were reportedly caught during the sting operation.
 
"KPK has conducted a law enforcement activity in Surabaya, East Java on December 14, 2022," KPK deputy chairman Nurul Ghufron told Medcom.id here on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
 
However, the KPK official refused to reveal the identities of the people who were caught during the sting operation last night. The anti-corruption agency has 1 x 24 hours to determine their legal status.
 
He also did not provide more details on the alleged corruption that triggered the sting operation. This information will be disclosed through a press conference.

(WAH)

