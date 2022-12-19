English  
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Sandiaga Declares Readiness to Compete in 2024 Presidential Race

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, MetroTV • 19 December 2022 18:59
Surabaya: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has stated that he is ready to compete in the 2024 Presidential Elections
 
He made this statement after giving a public lecture in front of hundreds of University of Surabaya students on Monday, December 19, 2022.
 
"I am ready to comepete in the 2024 presidential contest," said Sandi.
 
According to the former Jakarta deputy governor and Prabowo Subianto's running mate in the previous presidential race, his candidacy will depend on political parties. 
 
We can't decide whether to run for vice president or president, the political parties themselves will determine the choice," Sandi said.

Whoever is chosen during the presidential race, said Sandi, is the best choice for the nation. Those who have not been elected, he added, can help from inside or outside the government. (Muklis Effendi)
 
(WAH)

