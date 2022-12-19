Sandiaga Declares Readiness to Compete in 2024 Presidential Race

He made this statement after giving a public lecture in front of hundreds of University of Surabaya students on Monday, December 19, 2022.
"I am ready to comepete in the 2024 presidential contest," said Sandi.
According to the former Jakarta deputy governor and Prabowo Subianto's running mate in the previous presidential race, his candidacy will depend on political parties.
We can't decide whether to run for vice president or president, the political parties themselves will determine the choice," Sandi said.
Whoever is chosen during the presidential race, said Sandi, is the best choice for the nation. Those who have not been elected, he added, can help from inside or outside the government. (Muklis Effendi)