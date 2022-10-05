TNI Urged to Improve Professionalism

In the midst of increasingly complex national challenges, the armed forces must continue to fulfill the minimum essential force and build military forces that are in line with national development.
"In the midst of the nation's complex challenges, I ask the TNI to continue to improve its professionalism," said President Jokowi during the commemoration ceremony of the 77th Anniversary of the TNI at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
According to The Head of State, the state defense program also be continued, in accordance with democratic principles.
"This needs to be done to maintain the survival of the nation in accordance with Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution," said the President.
The TNI was also asked to continue to synergize with the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to resolve various national challenges.
"Help achieve food independence, control inflation. Maintain defense and security so that people can work optimally in facing various kinds of challenges," explained the former mayor of Solo.