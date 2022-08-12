English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)

Minister Calls for Plastic Waste Reduction in Raja Ampat

Antara • 12 August 2022 14:28
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan called to apply regulations necessitating visitors of Raja Ampat, West Papua Province, to take back home their plastic waste to conserve the tourism area.
 
"Microplastics are dangerous if they are eaten by fish, especially if later, (the fish are) consumed by humans. Their impact on health is very bad," he stated during a working visit to West Papua Province on Thursday, as quoted from a statement on Friday.
 
Pandjaitan visited several locations in Raja Ampat, such as Marinda Airport, Waisai Harbor, and Waisai Torang Cinta Beach.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He emphasized that the Raja Ampat tourism destination must continue to be preserved.
 
"As the owner of one of the most beautiful and notable tourism destinations in the world, West Papua must protect God's gift (the Raja Ampat tourism area)," the coordinating minister remarked.
 
Prior to visiting the tourism attraction, he had held a coordination meeting on public infrastructure developments in the province to review the progress in work of the projects and address any hindrance in order to ensure their smooth running.
 
"Through these developments, we will not only improve (public) connectivity but also advance the regions in West Papua," he noted while chairing the coordination meeting in Sorong City, West Papua Province.
 
Some of the projects discussed during the meeting included the 3,462-kilometer (km) Trans Papua Road; several strategic access roads; Siboru Fak Fak Airport; Sorong Port, Arar Port, and Waisai Port; as well as seaplane airport.
 
In addition, other projects discussed were blue infrastructure for water management; the Tangguh Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Train 3 Project; as well as regional economic development to increase the value chain of local food sources and support national food security.
 
Pandjaitan expects all projects to run according to the determined schedule, though the developments should refer to the study results.
 
Hence, he said that the local governments could invite the local universities and academics to help in conducting the research.
 
Pandjaitan emphasized that in future, West Papua Province should be able to conduct industrial downstreaming of its abundant natural resources, for instance, the Tangguh LNG Train 3 Project, as it is considered to have a positive impact on the regional economy, increase the added value, and create new jobs.
 
Furthermore, a petrochemical plant can be established in the Bintuni Bay Industrial Estate to utilize the abundant gas resources in the province, he noted.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
140 Aid Workers Killed in 2021: UN

140 Aid Workers Killed in 2021: UN

English
united nations
Australia's Agricultural Industry Leaders Back Biosecurity Measures

Australia's Agricultural Industry Leaders Back Biosecurity Measures

English
Australia
President Jokowi Bestows Honorary Medals as Part of Independence Day Celebration

President Jokowi Bestows Honorary Medals as Part of Independence Day Celebration

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perdana Sejak Pandemi, Pemprov DKI Gelar Upacara HUT ke-77 RI di Monas
Nasional

Perdana Sejak Pandemi, Pemprov DKI Gelar Upacara HUT ke-77 RI di Monas

Toyota GR86 Usung Konsep Classic Sportcar
Otomotif

Toyota GR86 Usung Konsep Classic Sportcar

Kepala Bappenas: HUT RI Jadi Momentum Gotong Royong Capai SDGs 2030
Ekonomi

Kepala Bappenas: HUT RI Jadi Momentum Gotong Royong Capai SDGs 2030

Antara AI, Generasi Muda, dan Masa Depan
Teknologi

Antara AI, Generasi Muda, dan Masa Depan

Jadi Dianggap Angker, Bosscha Kecewa Ditampilkan di Film Pengabdi Setan 2
Hiburan

Jadi Dianggap Angker, Bosscha Kecewa Ditampilkan di Film Pengabdi Setan 2

Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022, UI, UGM, UB Masuk 3 Besar
Pendidikan

Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022, UI, UGM, UB Masuk 3 Besar

Tiba di Thailand, Mantan Presiden Sri Lanka Tidak Dapat Suaka
Internasional

Tiba di Thailand, Mantan Presiden Sri Lanka Tidak Dapat Suaka

Fakta-fakta Menarik Piala Dunia yang Harus Kamu Tahu (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

Fakta-fakta Menarik Piala Dunia yang Harus Kamu Tahu (Bagian - 1)

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!