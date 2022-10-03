English  
The minister and officials also visited Kanjuruhan Stadium. (Photo: medcom.id)

Sports Minister Visits Victims of Kanjuruhan Stadium Tragedy

Antara • 03 October 2022 15:15
Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali paid a visit to injured victims and the funeral home  of a victim killed in the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java, on Saturday .
 
"Mr President has also expressed his profound condolences over the tragedy at Kanjuruhan Stadium. There are casualties, and some other victims are still undergoing medical treatment," Amali stated during his visit here, Sunday.
 
Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Chairperson Mochamad Iriawan, and other officials joined Amali in the visit to a victim's funeral home at Malang District's Kepajen region.

Before visiting the funeral home, the minister and officials also visited Kanjuruhan Stadium to monitor the site after the incident and Kanjuruhan Regional General Hospital, where the injured victims are treated.
 
Amali said President Joko Widodo had instructed him, police chief, PSSI, and regional authorities to exert efforts in handling the case.
 
"The handling, conducted according to respective agencies' duties and responsibilities, will be professional and open," the minister noted.
 
He said PSSI will also thoroughly evaluate the ongoing national football competition system to seek solutions to detect issues and improve the competition system.
 
"We will also thoroughly evaluate the current system to ensure we will have the best system, and in the match, athletes and supporters will play and watch with peace in mind," Amali remarked.
 
Earlier, apart from instructing the police chief, the PSSI, and regional authorities to exert their efforts in thoroughly evaluating and handling the case, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also instructed Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa to provide the best services to those injured in the stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium.
 
"I urge the health minister and the governor of East Java to specifically monitor medical treatment for victims being treated in hospitals in order to get the best services," President Jokowi remarked while delivering a press statement at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Sunday.

 
(WAH)

