President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Jokowi Wears Bangka Belitung Traditional Attire for State of the Union Speech

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 16 August 2022 10:39
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has arrived at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta to deliver his annual State of the Union speech.
 
According to Medcom.id, the Head of State and his entourage arrived at around 08.59 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). 
 
Wearing a Bangka Belitung traditional attire, he was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Jokowi and went straight to the Nusantara Building.
 
Previously, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin, arrived at the Parliament Complex at around 08.45 WIB.
 
The 2022 Annual Session in commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of Indonesia  began at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, at 09.30 WIB.

In the morning, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver the State of the Union speech in front of lawmakers, members of the Cabinet and honorary guests.
 
In the afternoon, the Head of State will hand over the Bill of the State Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year and Its Financial Note to the DPR leadership.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!