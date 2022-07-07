Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Begin Arriving at Arafat Plain

Mecca: Indonesian Hajj pilgrims have begun arriving at the Arafat Plain, east of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to continue their Hajj ritual there ahead of Eid al-Adha.
Hajj pilgrims will relocate for several days from Mecca to the Arafat Plain to perform wuquf -- compulsory stay at the Arafat during Hajj -- on July 8, which will coincide with the 9th day of Dhu al-hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, before Eid al-Adha, which falls on the next day.
According to the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry's Hajj Media Centre, Hajj pilgrims from the sixth flight group of the Lombok embarkation point were the first pilgrims' group to arrive at Arafat Plain on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. local time (UTC +3).
After the bus carrying Hajj pilgrims pulled over at the Arafat Plain, pilgrims, constantly chanting praises to God, disembarked from the bus and walked to the tent that would host them during their stay.
A Hajj pilgrim then commended the facilities provided at the tent as satisfactory.
"Praise be to God, all facilities are in line with our expectations, and there is no lacking at all. This is God's blessing," Zaenal Muttaqien, a Hajj pilgrim arriving at the Arafat Plain, stated.
The Arafat Plain is divided into units, called maktab, comprising eight to nine tents measuring 10x25 metres and equipped with electricity, air conditioning, mattresses, and pillows. Each tent is expected to accommodate up to 234 pilgrims.
Toilets at each maktab have also been increased to 38, from the initial 21 units, to ensure Hajj pilgrims would not wait too long to use the lavatory.
Head of the Mecca work section of the Indonesian Hajj Organisation Committee, Muhammad Khanif, stated that Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will embark from Mecca to the Arafat Plain in three groups by bus.
The first group will depart from 7 to 10 a.m. local time, the second group from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, and the last group from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. local time, he stated.
Indonesian Hajj pilgrims have readied five-day provisions for their stay in Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, which they carry in backpacks or small suitcases, before departing for the Arafat Plain, he added.