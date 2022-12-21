English  
All 26 suspects have been legally processed. (Photo: medcom.id)
Densus 88 Arrests 26 Terror Suspects in December: Police

Antara • 21 December 2022 21:48
Jakarta: The National Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad, Densus 88, has arrested 26 terror suspects in five provinces since early December 2022, a police spokesperson has said.
 
The 26 suspects, who are members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist networks, were arrested in Central Java, West Java, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Riau, chief of the public information bureau of the public relations division of the National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, informed here on Wednesday.
 
"Of the 26 suspects from the two terrorist networks, 14 belong to the JAD network and 12 belong to the JI network," he said.

Seven of the terror suspects were arrested in Central Java on December 1, 2022, 6 in West Java, 10 in North Sumatra, and 1 in West Sumatra and Riau each.
 
He said that all 26 suspects have been legally processed, in accordance with the law.
 
The suspects were arrested before and after the suicide bombing at Astanaanyar police precinct in Bandung, West Java, on December 7, which left one police officer dead and scores of others injured. 
 
(WAH)

