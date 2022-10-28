Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

“Our cases, as of October 27, are 135 children in total from January,” Head of the Jakarta Health Office Widyastuti remarked when interviewed here on Friday.
Widyastuti revealed that from the total of 135 AKI cases among children aged under five, 63 children died, 46 children have recovered, and the rest are still undergoing treatment.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
She emphasized that not all patients are Jakarta's residents, but they are all undergoing treatment in hospitals in Jakarta.
“Not all live in Jakarta, but all the under-five children are treated in hospitals in Jakarta,” she remarked.
On Friday, Widyastuti also noted that the antidote for AKI will be provided directly by the Ministry of Health to health facilities in accordance with the needs.
According to the office head, hospitals treating children with AKI could propose directly to the Ministry of Health to receive the antidote.
She remarked that currently, Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) and Harapan Kita Mother and Child Hospital in Jakarta serve as referral hospitals for treating AKI patients.
The two hospitals are vertical hospitals from the Ministry of Health.
Widyastuti said her office was currently preparing type A and B hospitals in Jakarta to serve as referral hospitals. Those hospitals include Tarakan, Pasar Rebo, and Koja regional public hospitals.
However, before those hospitals serve as referral hospitals for AKI patients, the Health Office sends the health workers to RSCM first to support treatment and learning.
She remarked that that effort was also made to deal with the limited number of nephrologists, who play a role in diagnosing and treating kidney problems in children, infants, and adolescents.