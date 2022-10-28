English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Not all patients are Jakarta's residents. (Photo: medcom.id)
Not all patients are Jakarta's residents. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

Antara • 28 October 2022 20:44
Jakarta: The Health Office of Jakarta has, so far, recorded 135 cases of atypical progressive acute kidney injury (AKI) in children during the period from January to October 2022.
 
“Our cases, as of October 27, are 135 children in total from January,” Head of the Jakarta Health Office Widyastuti remarked when interviewed here on Friday.
 
Widyastuti revealed that from the total of 135 AKI cases among children aged under five, 63 children died, 46 children have recovered, and the rest are still undergoing treatment.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She emphasized that not all patients are Jakarta's residents, but they are all undergoing treatment in hospitals in Jakarta.
 
“Not all live in Jakarta, but all the under-five children are treated in hospitals in Jakarta,” she remarked.
 
On Friday, Widyastuti also noted that the antidote for AKI will be provided directly by the Ministry of Health to health facilities in accordance with the needs.
 
According to the office head, hospitals treating children with AKI could propose directly to the Ministry of Health to receive the antidote.
 
She remarked that currently, Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) and Harapan Kita Mother and Child Hospital in Jakarta serve as referral hospitals for treating AKI patients.
 
The two hospitals are vertical hospitals from the Ministry of Health.
 
Widyastuti said her office was currently preparing type A and B hospitals in Jakarta to serve as referral hospitals. Those hospitals include Tarakan, Pasar Rebo, and Koja regional public hospitals.
 
However, before those hospitals serve as referral hospitals for AKI patients, the Health Office sends the health workers to RSCM first to support treatment and learning.
 
She remarked that that effort was also made to deal with the limited number of nephrologists, who play a role in diagnosing and treating kidney problems in children, infants, and adolescents. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

Indonesia Monitoring XBB Emergence: VP

Over 10 Million People Fell Ill with Tuberculosis in 2021: WHO

BACA JUGA
Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

English
riau islands
BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

English
research and innovation
Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway to Be Operational in Mid-2023: Minister

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway to Be Operational in Mid-2023: Minister

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN
Nasional

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%
Ekonomi

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?
Otomotif

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke
Hiburan

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!