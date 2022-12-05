"Today, I represent the government, together with Youth and Sports Minister Zainuddin Amali and National Police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to inform of the government's policy in regards to football activities after the Kanjuruhan incident," he said during a press conference at the ministry's office here on Monday.
The government has decided that the football league would be held by the National Football Association (PSSI) according to a predetermined schedule.
"The Youth and Sports Minister will control this and the police chief has guaranteed the security aspects," Mahfud added.
However, the league will be hosted sans spectators, he said adding, no public will be allowed at its concluding event.
"Without an audience in its conclusion," he said.
The reform of national football, particularly the national association which manages it, will continue in accordance with the agreements made and discussions held by the government with FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) and PSSI.
Based on the findings of the Kanjuruhan fact-finding team (TGIPF) regarding security aspects, the National Police have laid down security procedures and measures for football matches, Mahfud noted.
"The National Police chief has issued a regulation of which is one of TGIPF's main recommendations," the minister added.
Stadiums have also started to be renovated to meet international standards.
"The legal processes that are currently underway will continue to be pursued in accordance with the applicable law. So everything that was said by TGIPF, as far as our internal government is concerned, has started to work for future improvements," he added.
The team has recommended that the government not permit professional football league matches under the association—that is, League 1, League 2, and League 3—until there is a significant change and readiness on the part of the association in managing and running football competitions.
Football matches outside League 1, League 2, and League 3 will continue though they will be monitored and hosted in coordination with law enforcement agencies.