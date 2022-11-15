English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 41 to 159,199. (Photo: medcom.id)
    Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 41 to 159,199. (Photo: medcom.id)

    Indonesia Adds 7,893 Daily COVID-19 Cases

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2022 16:37
    Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 7,893 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,573,805.
     
    From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,038 to 6,360,832.
     
    In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 41 to 159,199.

    WHO

    The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
     
    According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
     
    WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    The value of Indonesia’s exports in October 2022 reached US$24.81 billion. (Photo: MI)

    Indonesia's Trade Balance Experiences Surplus of $5.67 Billion in October 2022: BPS

    Indonesia's External Debt Decreases in Q3 2022: BI

    Indonesia Officiates ETM Country Platform to Accelerate Energy Transition

    BACA JUGA
    Occupancy Rate in Bali Notably Increased during G20 Summit: Tourism Minister

    Occupancy Rate in Bali Notably Increased during G20 Summit: Tourism Minister

    English
    bali
    Zero Indonesian Provinces Recorded Low HDI Score: BPS

    Zero Indonesian Provinces Recorded Low HDI Score: BPS

    English
    BPS
    G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

    G20 Summit Must Be Successful in Producing Useful Outcomes: Indonesian President

    English
    president joko widodo
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Hasil NBA: Poole Bawa Warriors Bekuk Spurs
    Olahraga

    Hasil NBA: Poole Bawa Warriors Bekuk Spurs

    Rangkaian KTT G20 Kerek Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Bali hingga 6%
    Ekonomi

    Rangkaian KTT G20 Kerek Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Bali hingga 6%

    Tips Hasilkan Foto Estetik Pakai Kamera HP
    Teknologi

    Tips Hasilkan Foto Estetik Pakai Kamera HP

    Abaikan Rusia, Zelensky Sebut 'G19' dalam Pidato di KTT G20
    Internasional

    Abaikan Rusia, Zelensky Sebut 'G19' dalam Pidato di KTT G20

    Rizky Febian Ikut Syukuran Rumah Mahalini dalam Tradisi Hindu, Netizen: Murtad atau Mualaf?
    Hiburan

    Rizky Febian Ikut Syukuran Rumah Mahalini dalam Tradisi Hindu, Netizen: Murtad atau Mualaf?

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?
    Otomotif

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB
    Nasional

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa <i>Aja</i> Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?
    Pendidikan

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa Aja Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!