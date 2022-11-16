Indonesia, Turkey Agree to Bolster Research, Technology Cooperation

According to a written statement issued on Wednesday, the MoU was inked by the head of Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Laksana Tri Handoko, and Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu.
G20 is a multilateral cooperation group that comprises 19 countries and the European Union (EU). Indonesia, which is holding the presidency of the grouping this year, is currently hosting the G20 Summit in Bali.
According to Handoko, the MoU has been signed with the aim of contributing to strengthening bilateral relations, specifically through cooperation in a form that Indonesia and Turkey agree on.
The cooperation encompasses the sectors of food and agriculture, energy and renewable energy, health and medicine, aeronautical technology, transportation, maritime, social culture and humanities, engineering expertise and artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, and multidisciplinary science.
The scope of the cooperation covers science, technology and space applications, as well as space system supporting infrastructure and the peaceful use of nuclear technology and applications.
It also includes environment and forestry, as well as oceanography, seismic research, and integrated coastal area management.
The forms of cooperation that have been agreed upon include joint research, capacity development, technology transfer, and exchange of information as well as scientific and technological materials.
Further, Indonesia and Turkey signed four other cooperation agreements in the defense, forestry, environment, and development sectors as well as two business agreements.
Çavu?o?lu said that the MoUs are real evidence that the bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Indonesia has become closer.
During the summit, Indonesia also signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.