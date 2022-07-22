Ministry Approaches Family of Victim of Deadly Bullying in Tasikmalaya

Jakarta: The Women's Empowerment and Children Protection Ministry approached the family of a victim of bullying that was causal to the child's death in Tasikmalaya, West Java.
The deputy of special protection for children at the Women's Empowerment and Children Protection Ministry, Nahar, said that his administration was currently working towards solving the case through the local women and children protection technical unit.
"The regional women and children protection technical unit approached the victim's family," he remarked.
His administration also worked with the Tasikmalaya child protection agency to conduct further procedures.
"Coordination between local agencies (aims to) address this case through procedures and mechanisms for child protection, as set by the law in terms of child protection," he elaborated.
Nahar expressed regret over the bullying of the victim that turned out to be deadly.
"Of course, we regret this condition. This has become a warning prior to National Children's Day that the threat (of bullying) is looming large over us. Thus, we must not tire of ensuring that preventive efforts are made as best as possible," he stated.
An elementary school child from Tasikmalaya, West Java, died, allegedly from depression.
The victim was bullied by peers, who forced the child to act indecently with a cat. The bullies then recorded the victim in the act and shared it on social media platforms, to the point that it went viral.
Prior to dying, the victim was in a state of trauma and depression, with continued decline in the health condition.
"The victim complained of pain in the throat to the point of refusing to eat or drink. Psychologically, the child always seemed down and often spaced out," Nahar remarked.
The victim passed away at the Tasikmalaya Regional General Hospital.