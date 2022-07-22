English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ministry is currently working towards solving the case. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ministry is currently working towards solving the case. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministry Approaches Family of Victim of Deadly Bullying in Tasikmalaya

Antara • 22 July 2022 18:04
Jakarta: The Women's Empowerment and Children Protection Ministry approached the family of a victim of bullying that was causal to the child's death in Tasikmalaya, West Java.
 
The deputy of special protection for children at the Women's Empowerment and Children Protection Ministry, Nahar, said that his administration was currently working towards solving the case through the local women and children protection technical unit.
 
"The regional women and children protection technical unit approached the victim's family," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


His administration also worked with the Tasikmalaya child protection agency to conduct further procedures.
 
"Coordination between local agencies (aims to) address this case through procedures and mechanisms for child protection, as set by the law in terms of child protection," he elaborated.
 
Nahar expressed regret over the bullying of the victim that turned out to be deadly.
 
"Of course, we regret this condition. This has become a warning prior to National Children's Day that the threat (of bullying) is looming large over us. Thus, we must not tire of ensuring that preventive efforts are made as best as possible," he stated.
 
An elementary school child from Tasikmalaya, West Java, died, allegedly from depression.
 
The victim was bullied by peers, who forced the child to act indecently with a cat. The bullies then recorded the victim in the act and shared it on social media platforms, to the point that it went viral.
 
Prior to dying, the victim was in a state of trauma and depression, with continued decline in the health condition.
 
"The victim complained of pain in the throat to the point of refusing to eat or drink. Psychologically, the child always seemed down and often spaced out," Nahar remarked.
 
The victim passed away at the Tasikmalaya Regional General Hospital. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Infrastructure Development Expected to Boost Tourism in Labuan Bajo

Infrastructure Development Expected to Boost Tourism in Labuan Bajo

English
tourism
Indonesia Invites Japanese Companies to Develop New Capital City

Indonesia Invites Japanese Companies to Develop New Capital City

English
New Capital
Over 202.1 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 202.1 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Asosiasi Catat Pinjaman dari P2P <i>Lending</i> Capai Rp125 Triliun hingga Mei 2022
Ekonomi

Asosiasi Catat Pinjaman dari P2P Lending Capai Rp125 Triliun hingga Mei 2022

Gelombang Panas Eropa Capai Polandia, Yunani saat Bergerak ke timur
Internasional

Gelombang Panas Eropa Capai Polandia, Yunani saat Bergerak ke timur

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.834 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.834 Hari Ini

DFSK Mini EV Diperuntukan Mendukung Mobilitas Perkotaan
Otomotif

DFSK Mini EV Diperuntukan Mendukung Mobilitas Perkotaan

Enzy Storia Bersyukur Belum Menikah
Hiburan

Enzy Storia Bersyukur Belum Menikah

Pendaftaran BPI Dalam Negeri Sisa 9 Hari Lagi, Buruan Cek Kelengkapan Dokumenmu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran BPI Dalam Negeri Sisa 9 Hari Lagi, Buruan Cek Kelengkapan Dokumenmu

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!