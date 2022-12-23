English  
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Public Should Maintain Peace for Sake of Indonesia's Prosperity: Minister

Antara • 23 December 2022 21:24
Indramayu: Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto urged the National Defense Force, Police Force, regional government, and the general public to join hands in maintaining national security in order to pursue prosperity.
 
"Everyone must unite to maintain security, so that national well-being can be realized more quickly," the minister noted during a working visit to Indramayu District, West Java, on Friday.
 
Subianto expressed confidence that once everyone partakes in the efforts to maintain security, it would aid in driving prosperity.

Currently, national security continues to improve, which in turn boosts development that then impacts everyone in a positive way, he pointed out.
 
"We need good cooperation between all National Defense Force, Police Force, regional government officials; and everyone must be harmonious and united in maintaining security and order, so that our economic development can go at faster pace, (so is) prosperity, so that it can (develop) at a faster rate," he stated.
 
Subianto also awarded all officers, especially those working in the military units, for their dedication, as it means a lot to the nation and the state.
 
"I just came to see the condition of my brothers and sisters, especially those serving in the (military units). I also offer my gratitude to all the apparatus for their dedication. Thank you for the dedication, because personnel of (military units) are the spearhead of our security," he remarked.
 
Defense Minister Prabowo paid a working visit to Indramayu District, on Friday, December 23. The first visit was at the regional military command 01 Indramayu, during which he gave away 20 motorbikes to personnel.
 
Thereafter, he visited the Karangsong Fish Auction Place to see the people and hand over some aid in form of basic necessities in addition to visiting some Islamic boarding schools in the area.

 
(WAH)

