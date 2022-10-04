English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Under One-Month Task Completion Target of TGIPF: President Jokowi

Antara • 04 October 2022 18:12
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the Joint Independent Fact Finding Team (TGIPF) for Kanjuruhan Incident to complete investigating in below a month the disaster after the football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium, East Java, October 1.
 
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, acting as chair of TGIPF for the Kanjuruhan Incident, remarked that the target was conveyed by Jokowi when he visited the Presidential Palace, Tuesday.
 
"President Jokowi urged the TGIPF to conclude the findings in less than a month. The big problem is already acknowledged, and we just need to explain the small details," Mahfud stated at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday.

The minister drew attention to several aspects that should be investigated regarding the details of the incident, which had, so far, been confirmed to have claimed at least 125 lives.
 
He highlighted the decision to start the match at night despite a suggestion to move the match to the afternoon or evening.
 
"We will investigate who gives the command, who changes the schedule, and others. It requires the work of many parties, including business networks, advertising, and others," he stated.
 
Before starting the work, Mahfud noted that President Jokowi will issue a Presidential Decree as a legal umbrella and the basis for the tasks of the TGIPF for Kanjuruhan Incident.
 
"(This is) because every institution also has its own investigation team. Hence, our task force is included in the Presidential Decree. The minister of sports and youth and the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) also have their own investigation team formed by the president," Mahfud remarked.
 
He noted that the TGIPF for Kanjuruhan Incident will hold its first meeting on Tuesday night with several agendas lined up, comprising understanding the tasks of the Presidential Decree, mapping out and identifying problems, sharing tasks, and seeking conclusions.
 
"We have to divide the tasks. Some will go to FIFA, police, the field, and others. There are also those who study the laws and regulations. We will share the work," he remarked.
 
Earlier, Mahfud announced that he would be chairing the TGIPF for Kanjuruhan Incident with Minister of Youth and Sports, Zainudin Amali, as the deputy team leader.
 
The team comprises 13 people including representatives from academics, such as Rhenald Kasali from the University of Indonesia, Yogyakarta State University Chancellor Sumaryanto, Akmal Marhali as coordinator of Save Our Soccer, and Anton Sanjoyo representing sports journalists from Kompas. 

 
(WAH)

