English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Visit Kanjuruhan Stadium

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 05 October 2022 12:50
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to travel to Malang in  East Java on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. 
 
President Jokowi will visit the Kanjuruhan Stadium, the site of the tragedy that killed hundreds of football spectators.
 
"(He will go) to Kanjuruhan Stadium," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono told Medcom.id on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
 
In addition, President Jokowi will provide assistance to victims of the Kanjuruhan tragedy at the local general hospital and compensation for the families of the victims. 
 
From Malang, President Jokowi and his entourage will go directly to Bali

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Head of State will carry out a number of activities on the Island of the Gods today and tomorrow.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

TNI Urged to Improve Professionalism

Under One-Month Task Completion Target of TGIPF: President Jokowi

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Putri Candrawathi Moved to Salemba Detention Center

Putri Candrawathi Moved to Salemba Detention Center

English
police
Australia, Solomon Islands PMs to Meet in Canberra

Australia, Solomon Islands PMs to Meet in Canberra

English
Australia
Latin American, Caribbean Economies Have Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels: Report

Latin American, Caribbean Economies Have Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels: Report

English
latin america
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Citroen Belum Jadi Anggota Gaikindo
Otomotif

Citroen Belum Jadi Anggota Gaikindo

Kemajuan Ekonomi Perlu Pertahankan Keseimbangan Planet, Bos BI: Jangan Justru Dihancurkan!
Ekonomi

Kemajuan Ekonomi Perlu Pertahankan Keseimbangan Planet, Bos BI: Jangan Justru Dihancurkan!

Bom Meledak di Riau, Densus 88: Dugaan Awal Belum Terkait Teroris
Nasional

Bom Meledak di Riau, Densus 88: Dugaan Awal Belum Terkait Teroris

Pele Mengomentari Tragedi di Kanjuruhan, Tidak Ada Tempat untuk Kekerasan!
Olahraga

Pele Mengomentari Tragedi di Kanjuruhan, Tidak Ada Tempat untuk Kekerasan!

Tegas! Pelaku KDRT Dilarang Tampil di TV, Indosiar Pecat Rizky Billar
Hiburan

Tegas! Pelaku KDRT Dilarang Tampil di TV, Indosiar Pecat Rizky Billar

WhatsApp Juga Bisa Error, Ini Caranya Biar Kembali Normal
Teknologi

WhatsApp Juga Bisa Error, Ini Caranya Biar Kembali Normal

India Tawarkan Diri Berkontribusi Pada Upaya Perdamaian Konflik Rusia-Ukraina
Internasional

India Tawarkan Diri Berkontribusi Pada Upaya Perdamaian Konflik Rusia-Ukraina

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah
Pendidikan

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!