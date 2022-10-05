President Jokowi to Visit Kanjuruhan Stadium

President Jokowi will visit the Kanjuruhan Stadium, the site of the tragedy that killed hundreds of football spectators.
"(He will go) to Kanjuruhan Stadium," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono told Medcom.id on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
In addition, President Jokowi will provide assistance to victims of the Kanjuruhan tragedy at the local general hospital and compensation for the families of the victims.
From Malang, President Jokowi and his entourage will go directly to Bali.
The Head of State will carry out a number of activities on the Island of the Gods today and tomorrow.