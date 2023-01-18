English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Domestic Workers' Protection Bill Expected to Be Passed This Year: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2023 16:22
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated that Bill on Protection of Domestic Workers is expected to become law this year.
 
According to Jokowi, the law is very necessary in order to protect domestic workers, employers and recruitment agents.
 
"I and the government are committed to protecting domestic workers, employers, and recruitment agencies," President Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace, the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
 
"I hope the bill (can be passed) into law," President Jokowi added.
 
Currently, the Bill has been included in the 2023 National Legislation Program's Priority List. 
 
"To speed up the passage of the bill, I have ordered the Ministry of Law and Human Rights and the Ministry of Manpower to coordinate with the House of Reprentatives and all stakeholders," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
 
Based on data from the Ministry of Manpower, the number of domestic workers in Indonesia currently reaches 4 million people. However, there is no strong legal umbrella that protects them. Currently, the existing labor law in Indonesia does not specifically and explicitly regulate domestic workers.
 
"Because in practice, these workers are prone to losing their rights," said President Jokowi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Leads Mediation to Settle Workers' Dispute in North Morowali

Labor Party to Hold Rally in Jakarta to Oppose Perppu on Job Creation

Malaysia, Indonesia Committed to Protecting Indonesian Workers in Malaysia

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

English
investment
UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

English
united nations
President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!
Nasional

Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16
Internasional

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16

Kuat <i>Gak Sih</i> Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..
Ekonomi

Kuat Gak Sih Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang
Otomotif

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022
Pendidikan

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer
Hiburan

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!