Domestic Workers' Protection Bill Expected to Be Passed This Year: Jokowi

According to Jokowi, the law is very necessary in order to protect domestic workers, employers and recruitment agents.
"I and the government are committed to protecting domestic workers, employers, and recruitment agencies," President Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace, the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
"I hope the bill (can be passed) into law," President Jokowi added.
Currently, the Bill has been included in the 2023 National Legislation Program's Priority List.
"To speed up the passage of the bill, I have ordered the Ministry of Law and Human Rights and the Ministry of Manpower to coordinate with the House of Reprentatives and all stakeholders," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
Based on data from the Ministry of Manpower, the number of domestic workers in Indonesia currently reaches 4 million people. However, there is no strong legal umbrella that protects them. Currently, the existing labor law in Indonesia does not specifically and explicitly regulate domestic workers.
"Because in practice, these workers are prone to losing their rights," said President Jokowi.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?