Govt to Immediately Repair Public Facilities in Cianjur

Many public facilities were damaged after a devastating earthquake hit the region last month. The statement was conveyed by President Jokowi when he visited a school building which was heaviliy damaged by the earthquake.
"Construction will soon begin at Public Middle School 1 in Warungkondang. Later the others will be the same," Jokowi said here on Monday, December 5, 2022.
According to President Jokowi, the rubble and the earthquake has been cleared so the reconstruction efforts can begin immediately.
"For the mosque, for example, in Warungkondang, the process has also been started because it has been cleaned by the locals so we can build it soon," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
Today, President Jokowi again visited the areas affected by the disaster in Cianjur, West Java. President Jokowi directly checked the reconstruction process and distribution of aid at the areas.