English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 158,112. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 158,112. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,857 COVID-18 Cases, 19 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 September 2022 17:37
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,431,624.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,601 to 6,255,918.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 158,112.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 171.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Putri Candrawathi Detained at Police Detention House

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Nearly 171.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 171.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Ferdy Sambo is No Longer a Police Officer: National Police Chief

Ferdy Sambo is No Longer a Police Officer: National Police Chief

English
police
Jakarta Buoyant about 30% Reduction in Greenhouse Effect by 2030: Environmental Office

Jakarta Buoyant about 30% Reduction in Greenhouse Effect by 2030: Environmental Office

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
DKI Jakarta Catat 734 Kasus Covid-19 Hari Ini
Nasional

DKI Jakarta Catat 734 Kasus Covid-19 Hari Ini

Rp4,2 Triliun Uang Negara Sudah Tersalurkan untuk BSU
Ekonomi

Rp4,2 Triliun Uang Negara Sudah Tersalurkan untuk BSU

Pemberontak Myanmar Tembak Pesawat Sipil, Lukai Seorang Penumpang
Internasional

Pemberontak Myanmar Tembak Pesawat Sipil, Lukai Seorang Penumpang

Otomotif

"Saudaranya" Wuling Siapkan Lawan Suzuki Jimny, Tapi Versi EV

Upacara Peringatan Hari Kesaktian Pancasila 2022, Begini Pedoman Lengkapnya
Pendidikan

Upacara Peringatan Hari Kesaktian Pancasila 2022, Begini Pedoman Lengkapnya

Banyak Kehilangan Poin di Kandang, Pelatih PSS Sleman Pasang Badan
Olahraga

Banyak Kehilangan Poin di Kandang, Pelatih PSS Sleman Pasang Badan

Rizky Billar Cekik dan Banting Lesti Kejora Berkali-kali
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Cekik dan Banting Lesti Kejora Berkali-kali

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!