English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 63.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 September 2022 18:07
Jakarta: Some 20,905 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,161,526, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 69,539 people received their third dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 63,466,363.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,003 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,429,767.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,814 to 6,253,317.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 158,093.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Calls for Stronger Global Health Architecture

BPOM Head Assures All Domestically Made COVID-19 Vaccines Halal

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
HMS Spey to Visit Indonesia's Bali

HMS Spey to Visit Indonesia's Bali

English
bali
Indonesia Adds 2,003 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,003 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Shipping Sector Urged to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Shipping Sector Urged to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

English
maritime
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dor! 1 Buron Teroris MIT Poso Dilumpuhkan
Nasional

Dor! 1 Buron Teroris MIT Poso Dilumpuhkan

Siap-siap <i>Gaes</i>, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit
Pendidikan

Siap-siap Gaes, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis
Olahraga

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat
Internasional

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat

Pesan Jokowi: Jangan Kebanyakan Liburan ke LN!
Ekonomi

Pesan Jokowi: Jangan Kebanyakan Liburan ke LN!

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT
Hiburan

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah
Otomotif

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!