Nearly 63.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

Furthermore, 69,539 people received their third dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 63,466,363.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 2,003 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,429,767.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,814 to 6,253,317.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 158,093.